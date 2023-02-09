It will be Savarkar vs Tipu this election: Kateel

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel ignited a fresh controversy by saying that this year’s election in the state will be between the ideologies of Tipu Sultan and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

“They are permitted to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. This is not needed in this state. I challenge Siddaramaiah, next elections are between Tipu and Savarkar. Let us discuss, come on, if this country requires a patriot like Savarkar or Tipu?” said Kateel.

A couple of days back, Kateel had called the Congress party a terrorist group after he pointed out that their leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah supported terror activities.

He said the Congress gave birth to terrorism and several Hindus were murdered when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister. The Congress is responsible for the death of DySP Ganapati and IAS officer DK Ravi, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah was also responsible for the death of several youth in Dakshina Kannada. His rule was the reason for the common man’s tears and he made then chief minister Kumaraswamy to shed tears, Kateel said.

On the other hand, BS Yediyurappa wiped the tears of common people in the garb of chief minister, the BJP MP said.

Yediyurappa also is guiding Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government too, Kateel said.