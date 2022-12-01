JD (S) supremo Deve Gowda to begin poll campaign from Jan 2023

Mysuru: JD (S) supremo and former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda announced on Thursday that he will begin his election campaign from January 2023.

An 89-year-old veteran politician, who has vowed to bring JD (S) to power in Karnataka in next year’s Assembly polls, called on party workers and leaders to intensify door-to-door campaigns in order to reach out to the general public.

“Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (his son) and other leaders have already launched the Pancharatna Rath Yatra throughout the state. Responsibility is fixed in every village for each party leader,” he stated.

Party leaders, legislators and former MLAs have also been given responsibilities, Deve Gowda stated, while also clarifying that the first list announced by the party is not final yet.

“Every day the list will be reviewed. Surveys are conducted daily. Leaders with difference of opinion are in talks with Kumaraswamy,” he stated.

JD (S), known as the third force along with national parties Congress and BJP, is looking to play a crucial role in the formation of a new government after next year’s Assemble elections.

It is trying to win about 30 to 40 seats in 224 Assembly constituencies and become the kingmaker.

However, the national parties are engaged in fierce electoral battles.

The state’s ruling BJP after gaining strength in south Karnataka with the joining of powerful leaders from JD (S) and Congress in 2019, is confident of attaining majority.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah are vying with each other to make it to the Chief Minister’s post if Congress attains power.

Shivakumar who hails from Vokkaliga community has already made an appeal to community voters, who play a crucial role in elections to give him a chance over Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy this time.

JD (S) is also worried about ruling BJP making inroads into Vokkaliga vote bank.

Till date, the Vokkaliga vote bank has been the strength of JD (S) party.