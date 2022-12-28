Jilted lover behind mixer-grinder blast, say K’taka Police sources

Hassan (Karnataka): The probe into the mixer-grinder blast that created tension in the state has revealed that it was an act of a jilted lover to take revenge on a woman, the Karnataka Police sources stated on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place at a courier shop owned by one Shashi on Monday in K.R. Puram Layout DTDC courier shop. The mixer-grinder had been delivered at his shop two days ago. When the delivery was made, the customer had refused to take it, saying that it had not come from the appropriate address.

The courier franchise owner Shashi, out of curiosity had opened the parcel and found the mixer-grinder inside. He further attempted to test it. As soon as he switched it on, the mixer-grinder exploded. The intensity of the blast was such that the windows, doors and walls of the shop were damaged.

The incident triggered panic in the public and created a tense atmosphere.

According to police sources, the probe stated that a jilted lover, a widower from Bengaluru and a divorced woman were in love. When differences cropped up between them, the woman refused to marry him.

To take revenge on her, the lover had planted a low-intensity explosive using a detonator and sent it to her through a courier. He devised it in such a way that it exploded when switched on, police said.

But, the woman refused to accept the parcel as there was no address on it. The mixer-grinder had got blasted when the courier franchise owner got curious, opened the cover and switched it on, sources said.

Karnataka Police had taken the incident of mixer-grinder blast seriously. It was also suspected that it was an act of terror.