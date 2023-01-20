Karnataka ‘love jihad’ case: Accused taken into custody

Bengaluru: A Muslim man in Karnataka, with whom a Hindu woman — a mother of four had allegedly eloped, has been taken into custody by the police, an official said on Friday.

Prakash Gujarati, a resident of Gadag — a goldsmith by profession, has alleged that his wife Hemavathy, had left him and married Maqbool Bayabadaki, a resident of Savanur.

Prakash, terming the development a case of ‘love jihad’, said when he tried to contact his wife, Maqbool’s family did not allow him, and also threatened him, adding his wife had been converted to Islam and she also took one of their daughters along with her.

Meanwhile, the police are also questioning the woman who eloped with the accused and her daughter.

Gadag Superintendent of Police Baba Saheba Nema Gouda said the accused, the woman and her daughter have been taken into custody. An inquiry into the matter was underway.

Maqbool was introduced to the family of Prakash in Goa. Since Maqbool also hailed from Karnataka, Prakash eventually developed close ties with him, and got a rented house near his room.

After some time, Maqbool developed friendship with his wife and took her to Ajmer dargah. He converted her to Islam and married her.

Prakash said that he pleaded with Maqbool not to break his family and let his wife come back to him.

He came back to Gadag and started living with his family. However, his wife disappeared and was again seen with Maqbool.

Prakash claimed that he had also approached the police and women’s organisations and “none could give him any relief”.

He also said that he suffered a heart attack and two of his sons have fallen sick.

The incident had come to light after Kannada news channel ‘Vistara’ recently reported it.

Sri Rama Sena has warned that the married woman should be reunited with her husband and children, adding that if suitable action is not taken, it would launch large scale agitation.