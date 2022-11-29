Karnataka: Professor calls Muslim student a terrorist; suspended

Bengaluru: A professor at Bengaluru’s Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) referred to a Muslim student as a ‘terrorist’ during a class. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the student is seen confronting the professor, after the latter called him a ‘terrorist’ during the class.

When the professor tries to persuade the student to take the matter lightly by saying that ‘it’s a funny thing’, the student can be heard saying in the video “No sir it’s not funny. Being a Muslim and facing this everyday is not funny”.

When the teacher tells that student ‘you are just like my son’, the student asks, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”

The teacher can be seen apologising to the student later in the video.

The incident took place on Friday, November 26. After the video went viral, MIT suspended the professor and ordered an internal inquiry.

India Today quoted SP Kar, Director of Public Relations, Manipal University, as saying, “We condemn such kind of incidents as we are an institute that believes in sarwa dharma (equal respect to all religions) and vasudhaiva kutumbkam (one world, one family). Appropriate action is being taken on this issue and we are doing the needful. Counselling is being given to the student, and the professor has been suspended from the college.”