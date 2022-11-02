Karnataka

Karnataka: Three girls try to save brother from drowning, all die

The girls saw their brother drowning in the pond near their residence in Channahalli Tanda and rushed to rescue him. However, in the process, the three sisters drowned.

2 November 2022
Karnataka: Three girls try to save brother from drowning, all die (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, three girls drowned while trying to save their brother from drowning in a pond in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district on Wednesday, but in vain as the brother too met the watery grave.

The deceased have been identified as Abhi (13), Ashwini (14), Kaveri (18) and Apoorva (18), police said.

The police, fire force and emergency service personnel, who rushed to the spot, have fished out three bodies.

Search is on for Apporva’s body, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

