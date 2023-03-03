K’taka BJP MLA resigns from KSDL board after son’s arrest in bribery case

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation from post of Chairperson, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Friday, following the arrest of his son while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The resignation was sent to the CM’s office through his friends. “There is no connection between the Lokayukta raids with me. This is a conspiracy against my family. I am tendering my resignation as per the moral obligation and since the allegations have surfaced against me,” the BJP MLA stated in his resignation letter.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the case of trap against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal is under investigation. “I won’t give any reaction now,” he said.

Sources said that Lokayukta sleuths are getting ready to question BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant in Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta sleuths while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday.

It is alleged that Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe in connection with a tender and money was received on behalf of his father BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was the Chairman of KSDL for raw material procurement tender.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil had stated that “during the raid Rs 2.2 crore was recovered. Rs 6.10 crore was recovered from the residences later.”

The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP. The incident has come to light at a time when the opposition is launching attacks with regards to 40 per cent commission and kickbacks in the government tenders.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state President Nalinkumar Kateel have stated that there is no question of protecting anyone and assured action against the MLA if found guilty.

The Congress launched an all out attack on the ruling BJP and demanded resignations of Chief Minister Bommai and state BJP chief Nalinkumar Kateel. The Congress leaders have stated that their allegations of 40 per cent commission and corruption charges have been proved by the incident.