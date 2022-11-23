K’taka Cong in damage control mode after anti-Brahmin remarks

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka is in damage control mode after the anti-Brahmin remarks made by socialist Pa. Mallesh in the presence of senior party leader Siddaramaiah.

Mallesh’s remarks against the community triggered protests, while complaints were also lodged against him.

The Congress party, worried over the development, had also directed Siddaramaiah to issue a clarification to tackle the situation.

The Leader of Opposition on Wednesday clarified that he respects all communities equally and maintained that he never indulged in insulting anyone nor will he do it in future.

He further asked Brahmin Mahasabha President and senior advocate Ashok Harnalli not to continue the matter any further.

Pa. Mallesh, who is a close associate of Siddaramaiah, has also expressed his regret over his statements.

In its complaint, the Mysuru district Brahmins’ Association pressed the police to register an FIR under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion or any class), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

Pa Mallesh while releasing the book “Siddaramaiah@75” in Mysuru had stated that under no circumstances should people trust the Brahmins and Brahminism, adding that the Vedas and Upanishads have destroyed this nation.

“People should follow Buddha, we all have Buddha on our side,” he had stated.

He further claimed that Brahmins werebehind increasing the maximum limit of reservation to 60 per cent from 50 per cent.

Siddaramaih who was on dais did not react to any of the statements and remained quiet.

After the issue turned controversial, Siddaramaiah maintained that although he was on stage, he did not hear what Pa. Mallesh said.