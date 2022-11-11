Karnataka

K’taka: Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win

According to police, the accused had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident had taken place at N.R. Pura near Balehonnur on November 9.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 19:08
0 205 1 minute read
K'taka: Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan's T20 win
K'taka: Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan's T20 win

Chikkamagalur, (Karnataka): Karnataka police have detained four minors in Chikkamagalur on account of celebrating victory of Pakistan in cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident had taken place at N.R. Pura near Balehonnur on November 9.

The boys have come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

The locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.

Related Articles

The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 19:08
0 205 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button