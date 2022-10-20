K’taka govt clarifies on Jesus, Laxmi images on ration cards

Ramnagar (Karnataka): The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department issued a clarification after a controversy erupted over images of Jesus Christ and Goddess Lakshmi printed on the back of ration cards erupted.

The controversy surfaced after ration cards bearing religious symbols went viral on social media.

The incident was reported from Dodda Alanahalli village, which is birthplace of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar.

In a clarification note, District Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Ramya said the images were printed by a local cyber cafe, not by the government.

Ramya promised strict action against those who printed the images after receiving a complaint in this regard.

Hindu outfits including Sri Ram Sena demanded an inquiry into the matter and alleged that there is an attempt to impose Christianity on people.

A similar incident also was reported from Andhra Pradesh in 2019 when a ration card depicting Jesus Christ surfaced on social media. The Andhra Pradesh government had rubbished the claims and blamed the family of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member for carrying out propaganda.

Source UNI