K’taka govt gives 10K-plus licenses to mosques to use loudspeakers for azaan

Bengaluru: The BJP government in Karnataka has given licenses to over 10,000 mosques to use loudspeakers for azaan.

The licenses were given after the home ministry reviewed the applications for using loudspeakers at mosques and other religious places, under the loudspeaker control regulations.

A total of 17,850 licenses have been given to all religious places including mosques.

The permission in this regard has been granted for two years after payment of Rs 450 fee.

Some Hindu activists had asked the state government to curb the use of loudspeakers at mosques between 10 pm to 6 am as per the Supreme Court order. They protested against the azan by organizing recitals of Hanuman Chalisa in several temples.

