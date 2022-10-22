K’taka govt gives 10K-plus licenses to mosques to use loudspeakers for azaan
The licenses were given after the home ministry reviewed the applications for using loudspeakers at mosques and other religious places, under the loudspeaker control regulations.
Bengaluru: The BJP government in Karnataka has given licenses to over 10,000 mosques to use loudspeakers for azaan.
A total of 17,850 licenses have been given to all religious places including mosques.
The permission in this regard has been granted for two years after payment of Rs 450 fee.
Some Hindu activists had asked the state government to curb the use of loudspeakers at mosques between 10 pm to 6 am as per the Supreme Court order. They protested against the azan by organizing recitals of Hanuman Chalisa in several temples.
One Comment
Who ever creates sound pollution should
notbe allowed to do so.Mike set is a new device and no religious scriptures prescribes a mike set whether it is Hindu ,Muslim, Sikh or Chritisan.Lord didnot speak bhagawat Geetha toArjunathrough a mike set.So use of a mike set in odd hours fromall religious institutions must
be banned .Iam a Hinduliving near a temple.Iam a sufferer due to heavy sound coming from the temple especially during festival days.About ten years ago I lived near a mosque and sound fromthat mosque was distrurbing us.