K’taka: Inter-faith couple apply for marriage, Hindu groups suspect ‘love jihad’

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure.

Posted by: Sana Sultana Last Updated: 22 November 2022 - 11:00
Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Hindu organisations have raised objections to an interfaith couple applying for marriage at a sub-registrar’s office here, suspecting it to be a “love jihad” case.

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure. It had given 30 days’ time to register disapproval.

According to sources, the girl is a resident of Darbe near Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and she is currently staying in Bengaluru. The man is 44-year-old Sheik Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Nyapanahalli in Bengaluru. Both had applied for marriage at a sub-registrar’s office.

The development has raised concerns and there is no statement by the police as well as the parents of the girl.

