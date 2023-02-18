K’taka: Jilted lover attacks minor with acid

Ramnagar (Karnataka): Police in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district have launched a hunt to nab a 22-year-old man who attacked a minor girl with acid in Kanakapura town following which he disappeared, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim has been admitted to the Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru and the doctors have stated that she might lose an eye.

The man has been identified as Sumanth, a mechanic and resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura.

The incident had taken place near the Narayanappa Lake bypass road in Kanakapura on Friday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had made a call to the victim and asked her to come to the area.

When she came, he tried to convince her to be in a relationship with him but the girl.

The accused then attacked her with the acid used to clean the engines of vehicles on her face.

The left side of her face, including the eye, were damaged in the incident.

Minto Hospital Director Dr. Sujatha has stated that the treatment is given for the burn injuries suffered by the victim on her left part of the face and left eye.

The acid has seeped into three layers of her eye and in cases like this the vision comes back in rarest of the rare cases, she added.

However, no damage was caused to the right eye.

Police explained that the two were in love for a year. Recently, they had a fight and the girl had broken her relationship with the accused.

The police have formed a special team to nab the accused person. Kanakapura Town police have registered a case also under the POCSO Act and IPC Sections.