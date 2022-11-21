Karnataka

K’taka man booked for ‘purifying’ water tank after Dalit woman drinks water

On November 19, the Dalit woman had come to the village to take part in a marriage ceremony. She drank water from the water tank of the village.

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Karnataka police have filed an FIR against a man for cleaning water tank after a Dalit woman drank water from it, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chamarajanagar district following which Mahadevappa, a resident of Heggothara village, was booked. The police action followed a complaint lodged by Giriyappa, a Dalit from the same village.

On November 19, the Dalit woman had come to the village to take part in a marriage ceremony. She drank water from the water tank of the village.

While she was drinking water, the accused had tried to stop her saying it was the Brahmins’ lane. Later, the tank was purified by him and other villagers by pouring cow urine.

Dalits of the village complained about this matter to Tehsildar Basavaraju. The authorities immediately rushed to the spot and allowed all Dalits to drink water from the same water tank and warned villagers not to practice untouchablity and discrimination.

The authorities had also held peace meetings with leaders of all communities. District in-charge minister V. Somanna had sought a report regarding the incident over the issue.

