K’taka man throws out wife, 3-yr-old son on astrolger’s advice

Ramnagar (Karnataka): The Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man for throwing out his wife and three-year-old son over the pretext that the child would bring bad luck to the family after an astrologer told him so.

The astrologer had told the man, identified as Naveen, a resident of Manjunatha Layout in Channapatna city near Bengaluru that the kid was born in ‘Moola Nakshatra’, an astrological belief that would bring bad luck and tragedy for the family.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Naveen’s wife Shruthi in Ramnagar Woman’s police station, police said on Friday.

Naveen and Shruthi were married for three years. The couple had a baby boy in 2020. The boy was named Ruthwik. The child was born on 12.42 p.m. on January 22, 2020. An astrologer had said that the kid was born in Moola Nakshatra and it would bring bad luck to the family.

After the visit to an astrologer, Naveen started harassing his wife and son. All the time Naveen cursed his son for being born under Moola Nakshatra and assaulted his wife.

Shruthi had also told police that Naveen and his family members had asked her to kill her son by pouring petrol and torching him. “Father of Naveen used to say I don’t want this wretched kid and dragged and pushed him around.”

The police have taken up the investigation.