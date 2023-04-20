K’taka polls: Contest for Shivamogga heats up; straight fight between BJP-JD(S)

Bengaluru: The stage is set for a straight fight between BJP-JD(S) in Shivamogga Assembly constituency which witnessed a dramatic sequence of events in the recent past.

The BJP has fielded a new face in the place of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who represented the seat for three decades.

Also, party leader Ayanur Manjunath has switched over to JD(S) and is contesting for the seat. The constituency has witnessed the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and a series of violent incidents. Though, the seat is considered as a bastion of BJP, there will be a close contest this time, according to locals.

The BJP had allotted the ticket to Channabasappa, a new face and loyal party worker. Reacting to the development, Eshwarappa stated on Thursday that the party seniors have chosen Channabasappa. “I will go with the decision of the high command. The choice of high command can’t be questioned. We will ensure the victory of party candidate Channabasappa,” Eshwarappa stated.

He maintained that his son Kanthesh, who was also a ticket aspirant, will be given a suitable position in the party in the coming days. “This is not the end. The senior party leaders have taken this decision after considering various factors and calculations,” he maintained.

On BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath defecting to JD(S), Eshwarappa stated that he had joined that party for its ideology and he maintained that he wished him good luck.

The new candidate Channabasappa is a close associate of Eshwarappa. He is a member of Shivamogga corporation. He was deputy mayor and mayor of the corporation earlier.