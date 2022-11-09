Karnataka

K’taka woman held for honey trapping 79-yr-old man

As per police, the arrested woman has been identified as Yashoda, a resident of Saraswathinagar. The action has been taken following the complaint by 79-year-old Chidanandappa.

Davanagere (Karnataka): The Karnataka police have arrested a 32-year-old married woman for allegedly honey-trapping a septuagenarian and attempting to extort Rs 15 lakh from him in the district, police said on Wednesday.

As per police, the arrested woman has been identified as Yashoda, a resident of Saraswathinagar. The action has been taken following the complaint by 79-year-old Chidanandappa.

The woman, who was introduced to Chidanandappa, had developed a friendship with him. She had taken a hand loan of Rs 86,000 and kept asking for more money.

When Chidanandappa sought his money back, Yashoda called him to her residence and offered him juice laced with drugs.

As he became unconscious after having it, she stripped him and filmed him. Later, the accused demanded Rs 15 lakh failing which she threatened to show their personal video
to his wife and children.

The victim then lodged a police complaint.

Further investigation is on.

