K’taka woman officers spat turns ugly as IPS officer questions IAS officer over ‘nude pics’

Bengaluru: In spite of the warnings of the Karnataka Chief Minister and Home Minister, a senior woman IAS officer and a senior woman IPS officer continued their public spat.

Retaliating to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her husband’s comments that she is “mentally ill”, IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, sharing a screenshot allegedly from Sindhuri’s number, asked the IAS officer if she will talk about “her nude pictures”.

Sindhuri, the Commissioner, State Hindu Religious and Endowments Department, asked Moudgil to “get well soon”. Her remarks came right after husband Sudheer Reddy branding the IPS officer as “mentally ill”.

IGP Moudgil, currently the MD, Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and recipient of the President’s Gold Medal, said: “Rohini Sindhuri has told me to get well soon through the media. Will she talk about her deleted nude pictures? This number is hers, right? Can an IAS officer send her nude pictures?”

The screen shot shows 10 deleted messages, while the reply says, “So madly, madly beautiful.”

The development has taken the incident of social media war between two senior civil servants to a new level.

Sindhuri has stated that she had lodged a three-page complaint against Moudgil for making personal allegations with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and sought action. In turn, Moudgil, who also lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary maintained that she is lodging complaints of corruption against Sindhuri.

The IPS officer contended that nothing is personal about her allegations. “I had brought the matter to the notice of the government 25 days ago,” she said.

Regarding posting of photos she said it is not a personal matter.

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy has stated that the government will initiate action against the sparring officers. He maintained that they were quiet so far, thinking that the matter was personal. But, both officers engaging in conflict of words in the public and the government can’t tolerate this, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnenendra had given warning to both officers and directed issue of notice to both officers.