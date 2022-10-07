Karnataka

K’taka youth gets 15 yrs in jail for raping minor, video graphing act

The verdict was passed by Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court and Fast Track Special Court - 2. A sum of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the accused as fine.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 12:59
Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): A local court on Friday sentenced a youth to 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and video graphing the crime in this district of the state.

The verdict was passed by Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court and Fast Track Special Court – 2. A sum of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the accused as fine.

Seetharam, a resident of Tudor village, had taken the minor girl who is his relative to an isolated place and violated her on January 8, 2019.

He had filmed the act and threatened the girl to post it on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The survivor informed her parents about the incident who lodged a complaint against the accused with Bajpe police station.

Bajpe police station inspector K.R. Nayak had submitted a charge sheet before the court after conducting the investigation.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 12:59
