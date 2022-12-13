Lingayat mutt sex scandal: DC orders probe on 22 orphans found in Murugha Mutt

Chitradurga, (Karnataka): In a major development, the district administration of Chitradurga on Tuesday has ordered a probe to ascertain legalities in connection with 22 orphaned children who were kept in an organisations run by the Murugha Mutt.

The order is made following the complaint by the Odanadi organisation in this connection by the Additional District Commissioner of Chitradurga to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The orphaned children were kept at the Basaveshwara Orphaned Children home and Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Murugha Mutt. The Odanadi organisation had alleged that the Murugha Mutt was turned into an abode of exploitation by the accused persons including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The CWC has been asked to ascertain the status of the children and whereabouts of their parents. The district administration has directed to provide comprehensive and complete details of the children. Now, the probe will focus on whether the adoption procedures were followed while these children were kept at the mutt facilities.

Odanadi NGO had lodged a complaint in this regard questioning the proper management of responsibilities by the CWC and lodged complaints with the SP and DC. The complaint lists 13 issues pertaining to the orphan children.

The rape accused seer is still lodged in judicial custody and the demand for replacing him is growing stronger. One of the mothers of the victim had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu demanding justice or permission for mercy killing.