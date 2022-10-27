Mallikarjun Kharge is captain of sinking ship: BJP National Gen Secy C.T Ravi

Hassan (Karnataka), Oct 27 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary and MLA from Karnataka C.T Ravi on Thursday took a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge, the new AICC President from the state, and termed him the “captain” of a sinking ship (Congress).

“Congress is a sinking ship. Mallikarjun Kharge has become the captain of that ship. The ship is not going to float, it will sink, but if he wears a life jacket he might be able to survive,” Ravi stated.

Kharge has taken over as the AICC President at a time when the grand-old party is beaten down and garnering defeats after defeats in the elections in the country, he said.

If only Mallikarjun Kharge had recounted how former AICC President Sitaram Kesri was treated by the Congress, he would not have accepted the post.

“However, one of our state leaders has become the President of the Congress after 50 years. Keeping his seniority in mind, as a junior I want to give him advice. Do not go out of the jurisdiction of the remote (Gandhi family). You should not think independently and always listen to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he ridiculed.

If you follow these rules, then only Kharge will be allowed to continue as the AICC President, he said.

Ravi said that the consequences of making him AICC President can’t be said immediately. They have not made him as the Prime Minister candidate.

Though Congress is a sinking ship, Kharge has the experience of finding a life jacket to escape, he remarked.