Man booked in K’taka for taking pics of dead bodies

According to police, the accused Syed, who worked as a peon at the Madikeri District Hospital, clicked the photos at the mortuary.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 13:03
Kodagu (Karnataka): Karnataka Police on Saturday said that it has launched a hunt for a person who worked at a hospital in Madikeri city for taking photos of dead bodies of women.

He initially joined the hospital as a Covid warrior.

Police said that, taking advantage of this fact, later, he called hospital nurses to the mortuary and misbehaved with them.

The accused’s weird habit of taking photos and enjoying the act was observed by the hospital staff.

Later, a Hindu outfit had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Syed disappeared after the complaint was lodged and had also submitted his resignation to the hospital authorities.

