‘Man-eater’ leopard finally caught in Karnataka

Mysuru, (Karnataka): People in Karnataka’s Mysuru district took a sigh of relief as a “man-eater” leopard was finally trapped in a cage on Friday.

The leopard had attacked and killed Manjunath, a student, at Mallikarjunaswamy Hill. It had also attacked livestock and created terror in the region.

The Forest Department was trying to capture the “man-eater” leopard, identified as a seven-year-old male, for two months. Though the officers tried various tactics to catch the prowling leopard, it managed to give them a slip and escape into the forest.

The big cat was finally trapped when it walked into the cage in Ukkalagere village of T. Narasipur taluk to eat a calf.

Hundreds of villagers of the region rushed to see the captured leopard and celebrated the moment. Forest officers also visited the spot and sources said the decision on the future course of action will be taken after consulting senior officers.