Mangaluru college suspend students dancing in burqas

The college authorities suspended the students, after a video depicting them dancing on a stage on a Hindi film number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar", went viral on social media.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 12:25
Mangaluru: Mangaluru has found its name in the list of yet another controversy after some students were suspended for dancing in burqas at Joseph’s engineering college.
The college authorities suspended the students, after a video depicting them dancing on a stage on a Hindi film number “Teri photo ko seene se yaar”, went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, the college authorities have issued a statement in this regard.
They said: “The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.”
It was not part of the approved programme and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone,” it stated.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 12:25
