MIM to field 25 candidates in Karnataka Assembly Elections

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is planning to field candidates in around 25 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and is seeking an electoral alliance with the Janata Dal (S).



Party President Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to PTI said that we have announced three candidates so far. We are ready to unite. We will definitely contest the assembly elections.



It remains to be seen if there be an alliance or not. State unit president of the party, Ghani said that talks have been held with Janata Dal-S led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda for an alliance, but they have not responded to the offer so far.





He said that the party will contest in 25 assembly constituencies of the state. In the 2018 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the AIMIM supported the Janata Dal and did not field a candidate.

