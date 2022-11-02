Karnataka

Minor girl found dead in K’taka; gang-rape, murder suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was gang-raped and murdered by miscreants, police sources said.

Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 2 November 2022 - 12:50
Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A 15-year-old girl, who went out to attend nature’s call, was found dead in this district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

When she failed to return, the family members started searching for her. Finally, her body was recovered from a farm.

The girl, a Class 9 student, was staying at her relative’s place, police said.

Aland police have taken up the investigation.

