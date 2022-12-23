Minor missing case: K’taka Police conduct brain mapping on accused

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police were awaiting the results of brain mapping and polygraph tests conducted on two accused persons to crack the case of missing 17-year-old boy.

The police are suspecting that the accused persons, including an advocate, have killed the boy after attempting to sexually abuse him, police said on Friday.

Police sources said that since the accused was an advocate, the murder was committed with a foolproof plan and the body was disposed of.

The accused persons were arrested and lodged in prison. Police said that both were not giving any clues about what happened to the boy.

The 17-year-old boy, the only son of a garment worker, went out on May 19 from Kanakapura taluk and never returned. After searching, his mother lodged a complaint with the Kanakapura police station.

After investigations, the police arrested Shankaregowda and Arun in connection with the case. The police, not able to get information from them about the missing boy, obtained permission from the court to conduct brain mapping and polygraph tests on them.

Police sources stated that accused Shankaregowda, though married with children, was a gay. Another accused Arun was his partner. It is suspected that both accused had called the minor boy to the office and had tried to abuse him.

The police were suspecting that when the boy did not agree for sex, the accused killed him and dumped his body into a river.

Ramanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Santhosh Babu said that the test results will help the police in gathering clues about the boy. The police got the tests done in the Forensic Science Laboratory of Bengaluru.

Along with brain mapping and polygraph tests, the accused were also subjected to Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling (BEOS) test, he said.

BEOS is an ECG technique by which a suspect’s participation in a crime is detected by eliciting electrophysiological impulses. The police are hopeful of solving the case once they get the reports.