MLA Gopalakrishna rejoins Cong after quitting BJP

Bengaluru: Sitting BJP MLA from Kudligi NY Gopalakrishna on Monday rejoined the Congress, and said it is left for the party high command to field him from Molakalmuru assembly segment.

Recently, two BJP MLCs, Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur, had resigned from their MLC posts to join Congress.

JDS MLA SR Srinivas also joined the Congress, after resigning as MLA on March 27.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10.

Gopalakrishna is a six-time MLA, once from Ballari and four times from Molkalmuru assembly segment. Later he won from Kudligi constituency after joining BJP. He joined the saffron party after Congress denied him a ticket ahead of 2018 elections.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said several BJP and JDS leaders are eager to join the Congress which shows that people are in our favour.

However, those who have expressed their desire to join the Congress have not been guaranteed tickets, Shivakumar said. They could be given tickets after screening every name, he said.