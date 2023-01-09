Muslim boy beaten up for speaking to Hindu girl; Pocso case filed against him

Saffron terrorists beat a 20-year-old Muslim boy for talking to a minor girl belonging to a Hindu girl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The results of @compolmlr silence in Dakshina Kannada. Innocent youth beaten up in the name of love jihad by RSS terrorists. Complete failure of law and order in the district. Will there be any action @compolmlr @JnanendraAraga ? pic.twitter.com/FN4vAm5bVt — M Thoufeeq (@IAMTHOUFEEQ) January 6, 2023

The boy is identified as Hafeed. He and the 17-year-old girl had met through social media app Instagram a year ago. The duo used to meet often at the bus stop. As usual he was talking to her near Subramanya KSRTC bus stand on January 5, when a group of people suddenly kidnapped him in a Jeep, took him to an isolated place and assaulted him badly. They also threatened the victim at knife point not to see the girl again. An FIR has been registered under sections 323, 324, 307, 365, 143, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 12 people.

Meanwhile, a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case has been filed against the boy on the complaint made by girl’s father. The latter alleged that the boy tried to molest the girl. An FIR under IPC 354(b), 506, and Section 12 Pocso Act has been registered against the boy.