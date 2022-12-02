Karnataka

Names of minority voters not dropped from list: K’taka CM

The State Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and under its monitoring, the voters' list revision exercise has been taken up.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 14:38
0 179 1 minute read
Names of minority voters not dropped from list: K'taka CM
Names of minority voters not dropped from list: K'taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the names of voters from minority communities have not been dropped from the voters’ list in the state.

He dismissed charges that there were unofficial surveys and that names of minority voters were deleted.

“The State Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and under its monitoring, the voters’ list revision exercise has been taken up. Both the Central as well as State Election Commission have taken the issue seriously,” Bommai said.

“If there are complaints on these lines, the investigation has to be conducted by the officers. The development of illegal inclusion of voters has also taken place.

Related Articles

“There are voters who have two voter ID’s. Their names should be deleted by the Election Commission. The right of exercise of voting power should be there for eligible population and the process has to be monitored by the Commission,” the Chief Minister added.

Bommai’s remarks come as the state’s ruling BJP government is facing allegations by the opposition Congress of manipulating the voters’ list and stealing data to its advantage.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 14:38
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button