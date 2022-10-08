Ola, Uber and Rapido auto banned in Karnataka

Ola, Uber, and Rapido and other app-based cab and bike aggregators have been declared “illegal” by Karnataka state government. They have been asked to discontinue their auto services in Karnataka within the next three days

Issuing notices to the companies, the state transport department stated, “Auto services should be discontinued and also not to charge passengers more than the fare prescribed by the government.”

The action has been taken following complains by several commuters that the companies charge a minimum of Rs 100 as fare even when the distance is below 2 km.

The auto drivers are eligible to charge a fixed Rs 30 for the first 2 km and Rs 15 per km thereafter, as per the norms.

The state police authorities also said that these companies are not eligible to run auto-rickshaws as the rules are available for taxis only. Business Standard reported.