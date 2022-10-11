Pics of Hindu gods thrown into Karnataka river

Yadgir(Karnataka): Video of a group of people throwing pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses ahead of the Buddha Dharma Deeksha in Yadgir district has gone viral on social media.

The group was led by the Golden Cave Buddha Vihara Trust President Venkatesh Hosamani and his aides on Monday.

Hosamani decided to throw out the pictures of Lakshmi, Venkateshwara, Saraswati and other Hindu gods, after a member of the Trust Nagaraja Kalladevarahalli asked him to remove them from his house.

Hosamani is all set to convert himself to Buddhism on October 14 along with many others. Reacting to this, the Hindu activists have flayed the act. The police are yet to take action.

The Buddha Dharma Deeksha will be in Hunasagi near the Surapura town in Yadgir district on October 14.

The day also marks the “Dhammachakra Pravartan Dina, on which Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism.