PM Modi lands in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in the city where he was received by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at HAL Airport.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries also were present at the occasion.

“PM @narendramodi landed in Bengaluru a short while ago, where he was received by Governor @TCGEHLOT, CM @BSBommai, Minister @JoshiPralhad and other dignitaries as well as officials,” the PMO tweeted.

Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, flag off Vande Bharat Mysore-Chennai train and unveil a 108m bronze statue of Kempegowda.

The police have clamped several traffic restrictions on many key roads in the city and South-Western Railway has cancelled a train and rescheduled many ahead of Modi’s visit.

The police have advised commuters to take alternate routes to Bengaluru International Airport to the elevated corridor and Ballari road.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has exclusively earmarked the Hennur- Kothanur – Bagaluru – Beguru road for the use of the Airport passengers to avoid congestion.

“The use of the airport road from Hebbal to BIAL, via Yelahanka, will lead to delays,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said in a statement.