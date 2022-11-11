PM to unveil 108-feet tall KempeGowda statue in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a 108-feet tall bronze statue of KempeGowda in the city on Friday.

On his arrival by a special flight at the HAL airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Union Parliamentary Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, State BJP in-charge Arun Singh, MP Tejaswi Surya and MLA Arvind Limbavali were also present on the occasion.

During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, he will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of founder of Bengaluru city KempeGowda and a public rally.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha and pay tributes to the statues of social reformers Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki on the premises.

He will then proceed to the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and flag off the Vande Bharata Express and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan trains.

Prime Minister Modi will reach the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru and inaugurate swanky Terminal-2 at 11.30 a.m. He will also inaugurate the KempeGowda statue built in the premises of Bengaluru airport at 12 noon.

At 12.20 p.m., he will participate and address a public gathering.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 6,000 police personnel would be deputed to ensure security during the visit of PM Modi to Bengaluru.

PM Modi will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru at 1.45 pm.