Karnataka

Police Inspector booked for misbehaving with woman advocate in K’taka

According to police, the incident took place in Dharwad Rural police station where the advocate had gone in connection with a case.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 09:51
0 176 Less than a minute
Police Inspector booked for misbehaving with woman advocate in K'taka
Police Inspector booked for misbehaving with woman advocate in K'taka

Dharwad (Karnataka): An FIR has been lodged against a police inspector for allegedly misbehaving with a woman advocate in Dharwad city of the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Dharwad Rural police station where the advocate had gone in connection with a case.

Police Circle Inspector Manjunath Kusagal allegedly used foul and abusive language against her.

The advocates have staged a protest and blocked the road condemning the incident. It is alleged that the police had refused to file a complaint by the woman.

Related Articles

In a memorandum submitted to SP Lokesh Jaglasar, the advocates have demanded action against the accused inspector, failing which they would stage a massive protest.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 09:51
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button