Praising Mughal emperor on WhatsApp costs dear to man: booked



A case was registered against a man belonging to a minority community in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Sunday for allegedly praising the Mughal emperor on his WhatsApp.



The police said this. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Wadgaon police station.





According to sources, the person allegedly praised Emperor Aurangzeb on his WhatsApp and the matter came to light on March 16. The official said that the matter is being investigated.



He requested the public not to post any derogatory remarks against any religion on social media.

