Pregnant woman dies of snake bite in K'taka

According to police, 25-year-old Nirmala Yallappa Chalawadi was asleep at her farm house when the incident took place.

Sana Sultana
27 October 2022
Vijayapura (Karnataka): A pregnant woman died after being bitten by a snake in Kuntoji village near Muddebihal town in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Thursday.

According to police, 25-year-old Nirmala Yallappa Chalawadi was asleep at her farm house when the incident took place. She was into her fourth month of pregnancy, her family said.

Nirmala was rushed to Muddebihal Primary Health Centre and administered first aid and shifted to the Vijayapura District Hospital where she succumbed.

On learning about the incident, Revenue Inspector Mahantesha Magi and Village Accountant Anupama Poojari visited the residence of the deceased and gathered information.

They maintained based on the post-mortem revelations, a report will be submitted on the incident to the district administration.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 27 October 2022 - 13:53
