Rahul climbs water tank, waves tricolour

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi climbed a water tank here along with Karnataka Congress leaders and waved the Indian flag.

On his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi did the climbing on Thursday along with Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

They are waved the flag atop the water tank, calling it a symbol of unity.

The photograph, which has been shared by Gandhi on Twitter, is captioned: “Satya Ahinsa Ka Shantidot Ban Jaye Tiranga, Hind ki Gauravgatha Gaata Sabse Upar Lahraye Tiranga.”

The Congress also released a video of the same on the Internet with captions that read: “Tiranga unites us all. #BharatJodoYatra embraces the true essence of the Tricolour.”

Gandhi has been seen carrying children and tying mother Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces. He has also been seen interacting with scholars, organ donors and addressing public meetings.

The yatra started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir after 150 days. It entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet.