Rahul’s padyatra begins from Hingoli

During his day-long stay at Kalamnuri, Gandhi visited former congress MP late Rajiv Satav memorial who was his best friend in party and paid tribute on Sunday.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 10:51
Hingoli: After day-long break of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kalamnuri of Hingoli district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Padyatra resumes at 6 am on Monday from Waspangara Phata, near HP Fuel Station in Kalamnuri of Hingoli district .

According to the party sources, Rahul’s padyatra will reach Shivlila Palace, Akola Rd, Tirupati Nagar in district at 10 am, where it will take a break.

After interaction will locals, Gandhi will restart his padyatra at 4 pm from Shivlila Palace and will reach at 7 pm at Kalegaon, near HP Petroleum, Malhivara Aria of district .

There will be a over night halt at Vadat Phata, near Shri Kothadi Shyam Rajasthani Hotel, Chinchala in Hingoli district, they added.

