Rahul’s padyatra begins from Hingoli

Hingoli: After day-long break of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kalamnuri of Hingoli district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Padyatra resumes at 6 am on Monday from Waspangara Phata, near HP Fuel Station in Kalamnuri of Hingoli district .

During his day-long stay at Kalamnuri, Gandhi visited former congress MP late Rajiv Satav memorial who was his best friend in party and paid tribute on Sunday.

According to the party sources, Rahul’s padyatra will reach Shivlila Palace, Akola Rd, Tirupati Nagar in district at 10 am, where it will take a break.

After interaction will locals, Gandhi will restart his padyatra at 4 pm from Shivlila Palace and will reach at 7 pm at Kalegaon, near HP Petroleum, Malhivara Aria of district .

There will be a over night halt at Vadat Phata, near Shri Kothadi Shyam Rajasthani Hotel, Chinchala in Hingoli district, they added.