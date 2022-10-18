Right-wing outfit calls for halal-mukt Diwali

Bengaluru: Relaunching its campaign against halal meat in Karnataka, the Hindu Janajagruthi Vedike has asked Hindus to boycott products and companies, like McDonalds and Pizza Hut, that use meat certified to have been prepared as per Islamic law.

The right-wing outfit alleged that a “parallel economy was being run through halal certification”. Indian Express quoted Ramesh Shinde, a spokesperson for the fringe right-wing outfit as saying, “Halal is only for Muslims. Why is it being imposed on Hindus and people of other religions?”

He revealed that the outfit has called upon the entire Hindu community to observe a halal-mukt Diwali. They have been urged to boycott any product that has a halal sign. Hindus have been urged to boycott any manufacturer who has halal certification like McDonalds and other international firms which serve halal food.

As part of the campaign, a booklet titled “Halal Jihad” was released. Similar campaign was launched in March during the Ugadi festival. However it received a lukewarm response.