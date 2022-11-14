Karnataka

Row in K’taka over painting classrooms in saffron colour

Reacting to objection to the initiative by the opposition Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "The saffron colour is present in the national flag.

Bengaluru: A row has erupted in Karnataka over a decision by the state’s BJP government to paint 8,100 classrooms in saffron colour under the ‘Viveka scheme’ named after Swami Vivekananda.

Reacting to objection to the initiative by the opposition Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “The saffron colour is present in the national flag. The classrooms are being built in the name of Swami Vivekananda. He was a saint and he was draped in saffron colour. ‘Viveka’ means knowledge, let them (Congress) have it.”

He further stated that carryout politics in about everything is lowly.

The Chief Minister Bommai had laid the foundation stone for school buildings built under the ‘Viveka scheme’ in Kalaburagi.

The row erupted after the state’s ruling BJP was accused of implementing its Hindutva agenda through the initiative.

The government’s decision to also make meditation compulsory for school children and students of Class 11 and 12.

The meditation mandate will be implemented in December and the state education department is taking suggestions from experts in this regard.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh maintained that meditating for 10 minutes daily will increase the focus, concentration, health, good thinking and character among students.

