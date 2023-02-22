RTC bus stolen from K’taka tracked in Telangana

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The police here have tracked the stolen bus attached to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) from a bus stand in Telangana state on Wednesday.

The thief had abandoned the bus and disappeared.

According to police, the bus bearing registration number KA 38 F 971 attached to Bidar depot was stolen from the Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. One of the wheels of the bus got stuck in the pothole beside the road near Antara Tanda close to the Bhookailasa Temple in Telangana.

The accused had driven away the bus in the early hours from the bus stand. The incident had come to light when the driver came to the bus stand in the morning and found it missing.

The CCTV footage showed the stolen bus moving towards Telangana via Tandur. After KKSRTC officials lodged a complaint, two special teams were formed to track the bus.

KKRTC had also formed four teams in Bidar and Kalaburagi and started searching for the bus in Telangana. Chincholi police have launched a hunt for the accused who attempted to steal the bus. The investigation is on.