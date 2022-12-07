Ruling BJP all set to invite PM, other bigwigs for poll campaign in K’taka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP, in an upbeat mood after post poll surveys indicated victory in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, is all set to invite party bigwigs to the state for campaigning.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled tentatively before May 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will discuss development and national security, whereas Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would focus on Hindutva during the campaigning, said sources.

The party has planned a series of public meetings of the central leaders as the Shri Rama Sena has announced that it would ensure the defeat of the BJP in the assembly elections.

Party insiders confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being invited for the inauguration of the Metro Phase II project in Bengaluru soon. PM Modi, who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Kempe Gowda International Airport Terminal 2 recently, has agreed to come again, sources said.

The 15 kilometre long Metro route between Byappanahalli and Whitefield, which connects tech hub ITPL to the central business district, is much sought after by the commuters.

This development and Modi’s appeal would boost the prospects of the BJP in the state, say insiders. Party sources say that Yogi Adityanath would tour three coastal districts and the south part of Karnataka.

The central leaders would tour with former CM Yediyurappa while others would focus on the north Karnataka region.