Shazia Tarannum, the richest candidate of Karnataka assembly polls, files nomination

The wife of a billionaire, who declared his assets worth Rs 1,743 crore as an independent candidate in the council elections two years ago, is also contesting the Karnataka assembly elections. The contest of the woman from this family has sparked a debate in Karnataka politics. Shazia Tarannum is contesting as the richest candidate in this election.



KGF resident Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu, who started a gujri business in Bengaluru and grew it into crores, has fielded his wife Shazia Tarannum as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central Chikpet constituency. Shazia Tarannum who came along with her husband and daughter filed nomination papers on Thursday.



KGF Babu, who was recently suspended from the Congress party, contested and lost as an MLC from Bangalore two years ago. Although the Congress party promised to give him the opportunity to contest from Chikpet this time, but due to differences with the workers, he was deprived of the ticket.



Yusuf Sharif severely criticized and targeted the leadership of this party for not giving him the ticket. He said that Congress only needs the votes of Muslims, they do not like to make Muslims as leaders.



Reportedly, on the occasion of filing of Shazia Tarannum’s nomination papers, Yusuf Sharif has stated the value of his total assets to be 1622 crore rupees.