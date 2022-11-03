Shunned by hospital, woman delivers twin babies at home in K’taka, all 3 die

Tumakuru, (Karnataka): In a heart wrenching incident, a woman and her new-born twins died on Thursday , after the district hospital authorities refused to admit her for delivery here.

Thirty-year-old Kasturi from Tamil Nadu and her two new-born babies died at her residence at Bharathinagar locality in Tumakuru city.

Protesting the hospital’s apathy, the locals staged a protest and demanded suspension of the concerned doctors and staff.

The family and relatives of the woman also refused to cremate the bodies until action is taken against the guilty.

According to locals, Kasturi had come from Tamil Nadu and was staying at a rented place with her daughter. Kasturi, who was pregnant, developed labour pain on Wednesday evening.

She was taken to the government district hospital in an auto. But, the authorities and staff of the government district hospital refused admission in the absence of Aadhaar and Mother’s card.

The doctors also refused to provide her treatment and admit her to the hospital despite the woman being in labour. They asked her to be taken to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru.

As she did not have money to go to Bengaluru, Kasturi returned home. On Thursday, she gave birth to twin boys but died due to profuse bleeding.

Following the death of their mother, the twins also died.

The public held the doctors of the government hospital responsible for the deaths.

Assuring action against the guilty, District Health Officer Dr Manjunath said that Aadhaar and mother cards are not mandatory for admitting patients for delivery.

Expressing grief over the incident, Minister for Muzarai Shahikala Jolle termed it “unfortunate” saying the case should be probed thoroughly. Let the investigation reveal who is responsible for this incident and those guilty should be punished. “I will speak to the Health Minister in this regard,” she stated.

NEPS Police in Tumakuru city are investigating the matter.