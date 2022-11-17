Karnataka

Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in B’luru road accident

A resident of Chinnakote village in Kolar district, he met with the accident on November 7 in Kamakshipalya.

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old soldier succumbed to injuries on Thursday after he was hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus last week.

The victim has been identified as Chetan, attached to the Chennai Regiment.

Chetan was admitted in the Commando hospital near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

He had joined the army three years ago.

Chetan had come to Bengaluru to spend time with his family members.

