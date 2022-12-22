Karnataka

Students suspended for hugging & kissing at a public function in K’taka

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Bengalrur: The incident of two students being suspended for hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

Alleging ‘love jihad’, the Hindu activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Belthangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindu activists were alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

