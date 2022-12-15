Students’ suspension row: K’taka College to hold another meeting today

Bengaluru: The management of a Pre-University College in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada that had suspended 18 students following an altercation over an interfaith relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, has decided to hold another meeting after the affected students requested to be allowed to attend classes.

The management of Vittal PU College in Bantwal town near Mangaluru had suspended 18 students, both boys and girls belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities for creating a scene in the campus.

The Principal of the college, A.S. Adarsha told the media on Thursday that the act of suspension of students till examinations was taken as a temporary step to avoid creating a vicious atmosphere in the campus.

“The students have requested to be allowed to attend classes. The decision will be taken in the administrative board meeting today (Thursday). The matter will be discussed and a decision will be taken,” he said.

Sources said that the college management after finding out about an affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy had called and intimated the parents of both students about the development three months ago. Later, during the college day celebrations a few students complained to the Principal that the Hindu girl and the Muslim boy were still involved romantically. The teachers also found a love letter from the bag of the girl.

Sources said the management then asked the girl to come to college only to attend exams. When the boy came to the college, he was confronted by a group of students over the love affair with the Hindu girl. This had led to arguments between the students.

The management, which intervened in the matter, had called the parents of all the 18 students involved in the incident and suspended them temporarily. They were then asked to come to the college only to attend exams.

The suspended students included six Muslim boys and girl students and rest were Hindu students. The police have not been intimated about the incident.