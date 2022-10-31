Two MIM candidates win Bijapur Municipal Corporation elections



All India Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won two constituencies in Vijayapura (Bijapur) Municipal Corporation elections in Karnataka.

The two female candidates of the Majlis, Sophia Abdul Rahman Vati and Rizwana Qaiser Hussain Inamdar, won from Ward No. 25 and 28 respectively.

The Majlis had fielded its candidates in 4 of the 35 constituencies of the Bijapur Municipal Corporation Elections. The results of the elections were released today.