Unable to pay excess charge, youth abandons clothes & food at B’uru airport

Bengaluru: Unable to pay for excess baggage, a student left his clothes and food at the Bengaluru International Airport, sources said on Monday.

The 23-year-old student, Karthik Suraj Patil from Belagavi has lodged an online complaint with the AirAsia office in this regard. He had booked a flight from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and checked into the airport on March 5.

He had carried 20 kg luggage as AirAsia’s official website showed Rs 500 extra for every kilogram of luggage above 15 kg. But, Patil stated that the officials at AirAsia asked him to pay Rs 2,000 per extra kilogram.

When Patil tried to inquire about the website, the staff answered that it is yet to be updated. Since the extra money of Rs 10,000 was exorbitant, he abandoned clothes and food to make the baggage weigh 15 kg.

Patil had completed Chemical Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and got a scholarship from a University in Perak in Malaysia.

AirAsia staff claimed that the student referred to the website for domestic flights and the company runs a different portal for international operations and maintained that the action taken by the staff was correct.